LIMINGTON – Mark A Durgin, 56, unexpectedly passed away on Feb. 29, 2020 at Maine Medical Center after fighting a brief, but life-threatening illness. Mark was born in Sanford on July 2, 1963, a son of the late Roger and Rosemary (Colby) Durgin.

Mark graduated from Bonny Eagle High School with the class of 1981 and went on to be a self-made man who provided for his family with his concrete business. Before venturing out on his own, Mark worked for Earland Gerry’s Snowmobiles, Pat Cycles, Dewayn Shaw, FR Carroll and Phoenix welding.

Mark met the love of his life, Belinda, the summer of 1987. They spent their life raising a family together and teaching their kids the value of hard work, integrity and courage. Mark loved life to the fullest which could be seen many different ways. He knew one speed in life and work…GO!

Mark loved his grandchildren and would brag about them whenever he could. Mark, Belinda, and family enjoyed camping, snowmobiling, golf carting and vintage vehicles of all sorts. Mark loved watching motorcycle road racing. Mark and Belinda’s door was always open to any and everyone to stop by and have a beer and visit around the fire pit. Visitors would feel welcome to stay for minutes or hours. Every year, Mark and Belinda would be seen at the local fairs. When asked to describe Mark, his family’s shares the following: “He would give you the shirt off his back with money stuck in a pocket.”

Mark was predeceased by his father Roger J. Durgin, his mother Rosemary (Colby) Durgin; his brother Perry A Durgin; and his nephew Travis B Ritchie.

He is survived by his wife Belinda Wilson Durgin; his son Keith and his wife Kellie Durgin of Windham, his daughter Jennifer Durgin and her fiancé Matthew Pore of Falmouth, his son Bruce and his wife Aubrey Wilson of Berwick. He is also survived by his brother Rocky and wife Marilyn Durgin of Limington, his sister Tammy and husband Bill Pike of Limington, his brother Kris and wife Pat Durgin of Porter, and his sister-in-law Lynn Durgin of Limington. He leaves behind eight grandchildren, Bryanna, Hailey, Kylee, Jackson, Jett, Carter, Madison and Kennedy; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

A funeral service will be held Friday, March 6, with viewing hours 11-2 and a service to follow at 2 p.m. at the Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home, 71 Maple St. (Route 25) Cornish. The burial will be scheduled in the spring.

Online condolences can be submitted to www.mainefuneral.com

As Mark would say, “Don’t sweat the small stuff; she be alright come mornin’.”

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Mark’s favorite charity:

Saint Jude’s Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis TN, 38105 or

stjude.org

