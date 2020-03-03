BRUNSWICK – Roland Antoine Fraser of Freeport passed away on Feb. 28, 2020 with his loving wife of 51 years Evelyn by his side. Roland was born on Dec. 23, 1943 the son of Herman and Isabelle (Michaud) Fraser in Lewiston.

Roland attended school in Lewiston and after joined the US Army where he served from 1960 – 1964 as a French Interpreter in France. Roland owned and operated a Sunoco Station in Akron, OH from the 1960’s to early 70’s before moving on to Madawaska Brick and Block in Madawaska and then to American Steel & Aluminum in South Portland as a driver and night foreman. In 1976, Roland graduated from Colorado School of Trades in Denver where he was the first person from Maine to graduate as a Gunsmith.

Roland married his wife Evelyn Marie Hebert on April 24, 1968 and in 1977 they purchased their home in Freeport where they would live and raise their family. At this time, Roland opened his own gun shop The Fox Shop that he proudly ran for the rest of his life.

Many things were important to Roland but he lived for his family. He was an amazing father, the best Pepere, Grand Pepere there ever was, and he loved each member of his family with all his heart. Roland loved to sing karaoke his favorite being Old Time Rock and Roll, which he sang to the nurses at the hospital in his final days. Stories and jokes would roll off his tongue as the recipients would listen with joy and laugh at his jokes. He enjoyed entertaining others and seeing the joy he could provide for them. Moose and bird hunting was another favorite of his especially at Wadley Pond. He made several memorable hunting trips with his son Victor, daughter Bonnie, nephews Reno Pelletier and Lionel Fraser, friends Steve Coates, Al Straitiff, Howard and many other friends.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors who treated him for a month before his passing at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick and Hawthorne Rehab in Freeport. Father Rice, Deacon Ed, the special workers, and the Catholic Chaplin Angie from the Diocese of Portland for the love and care you showed him.

Roland is survived by his wife of 51 years Evelyn; his daughters Michelle and boyfriend Tobiah, Danielle, Bonnie – Ellen and fiancée Russell Merrill, his son Victor; grandchildren John P. Richard and girlfriend Abby, Katherine D. Richard and boyfriend Michael, Brynn T. Marie Thurber, Brooks M. Fraser Thurber, Victoria A. Fraser; great-grandchild Hunter K. Richard; All of his nieces, nephews, cousins and beyond; some very special nephews Michael and Johnny Bertrand, Lionel, Toby and Neil Fraser, and his God Child Rick Pepin; his siblings Dolorese, Neil and his wife Ann, twin (older) sister Rolande, and brother-in-law Patrick Frechette. He was predeceased by his parents and siblings Anita and her husband Bill Butler, Annette and husband Calvin Hughes, Clarence, and Carolann.

There will be a Celebration of Life Service on June 12, at 12:00 p.m. at the Maine Veterans Cemetery Chapel on Mt. Vernon Rd with military honors.

You may offer your condolences at www.lindquistfuneralhome.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous