CAPE ELIZABETH – It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce Spencer Hill Sprague’s sudden departure from this life on Sunday, March the 1st. Spencer is a brother to Shaw Sprague and Zach Hartman Sprague. He leaves behind a large family consisting of loving grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins and many wonderful friends that loved him dearly.

Spencer was born in Boston, Mass. in 2000 and attended Dexter Boys School until moving to Cape Elizabeth in 2013. He loved football, hockey, serious workouts in the gym and assisting and running the launch service at Prouts Neck Yacht Club since the age of 13.

Spencer was a guiding light, a true North Star and a loyal friend to many. He was an authentic force for good.

Spencer never sat on the sidelines. He had a generous heart and enjoyed helping people by driving them to school or just talking to them. His creative spirit will forever inspire friends and family.

We love Spencer, miss you now and always will.

Kia Kaha

Mom and Dad

A celebration of Spencer’s life will be held Saturday, March 7 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Alban’s Episcopal Church, 885 Shore Rd. Cape Elizabeth.

Please wwwjonesrichbarnes.com for further information and to leave a tribute. Arrangements are being handled by Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, Portland.

In lieu of flowers,

the family asks that donations be sent to:

Cape Elizabeth Football

P.O. Box 6282

Cape Elizabeth, ME. 04107

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous