CHEBEAGUE ISLAND – Jonathan Stuart Monkman, born July 19, 1958 in the town of Bromley, Kent County, England passed away peacefully, surrounded by loved ones, early in the morning of Monday, Feb. 17, 2020 in Portland, Maine.Jonathan received his BS in Geology from the State University of New York in New Paltz. He spent much of his life between New York state and Maine before moving permanently to Maine where to enjoy the beautiful scenery he grew up with every summer at his former family home on Chebeague Island.Jonathan lived a full and rich life. He traveled the world and was an expert at interacting with local culture everywhere he went. He appreciated art in all its forms and complexity, and enjoyed engaging in intellectual conversations.Jonathan’s friends, family, and the lives he touched around the world will not be the same without him. We will all miss him dearly.Jonathan is survived by his father, Dr. Richard S. Monkman; his sister, Elisabeth A. Monkman, his brother, Richard A. Monkman; three nephews, four nieces; two great-nephews and one great niece.Jonathan’s celebration of life will be observed according to his wishes, by close friends and family, during the warmer weather of 2020 off the coast of Chebeague Island, Casco Bay, Maine.If you knew Jonathan, and would like to provide the family with a brief message to read aloud during this time, please contact his niece, Kristen Pancio at [email protected]

