CAPE ELIZABETH — The Thomas Memorial Library will hold another presentation in its Maine Wildlife Series at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 12, at 6 Scott Dyer Road. The event will focus on crows and their extraordinary intelligence. Attendees will meet Dante, the Center for Wildlife’s crow ambassador, and learn more about the species and Dante’s story. The event is free and open to the public. See thomasmemoriallibrary.org or call 799-1720 for more information.

