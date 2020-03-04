SOUTH PORTLAND — Jennifer Fletcher, who teaches fifth-grade band at South Portland elementary schools, has been selected to join band directors from across the country in the 2021 Tournament of Roses Parade.

Fletcher is an alumnus of the South Portland music program and she’s also on the SPHS marching band staff and a member of the production team for the high school’s annual musical.

The theme for next year’s parade, which takes place Jan. 1 in Pasadena, California, is “Dream, Believe, Achieve.” The parade’s focus will be on celebrating the ability of education to “open doors, open minds, and change lives,” according to a press release from organizers. In all, 300 band teachers from across the country will accompany a custom-designed, animated float, entitled “We teach music. We teach life,” the release says.

