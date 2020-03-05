Art

March 8

Reception, 2020 Youth Art Month, 3-5 p.m., Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Sstudent work on display through April 3. For more information, call 647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.

Through March 12

“Lusus Naturae,” large-scale animated video and sound installation by Icelandic artists Ólöf Nordal, Gunnar Karlsson and Þuríður Jónsdótti, University of Southern Maine Art Gallery, 5 University Way, Gorham. Closing reception 6 p.m. March 12 with performance by USM School of Music and Q&A with Artist-in-Residence Nordal. Free, usm.maine.edu.

Auditions

March 6-8

“The Great American Trailer Park Musical,” 6-7:30 p.m. March 6, 9 a.m. to noon March 7, callbacks 10 a.m. to noon March 8. Come with a 1-2 minute comedic monologue, a song in style of the show and your own sheet music. Those auditioning for Betty, Pickles or Lin should prepare for 1-2 minute improv. Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. More information: windhamtheater.org

Music

March 7

Singer-songwriter Hayley Reardon, Village Coffeehouse of New Gloucester, 7:30 p.m., 19 Gloucester Hill Road, New Gloucester. $10 at door.

March 8-April 12

“Prepare Ye The Way of the Lord,” songs and scenes from “Godspell,” 10 a.m. Sundays, Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond Village.

March 14

The Collins Band, 7 p.m., North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Tickets $12 adults, $10 seniors and $5 students and children. Music with a Mission concert to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland. mwamconcerts.org.

March 15

The Pond Lilies, traditional music from Ireland, Scotland, Québec, Acadia, U.S. and beyond., 2 p.m., North Gorham United Church of Christ, 4 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. Free.

March 17

Sebago Lakes Ukulele Society’s St. Patrick’s Day Sing Along, 6 p.m., presented by Raymond Arts Alliance, Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. Free, suggested donation $5.

Theater

Through March 8

“Dear Edwina,” collaboration between University of Southern Maine School of Music, Department of Theatre, USM Russell Hall, 37 College Ave., Gorham. Showtimes and tickets: $10 students/youth, $16 60+, faculty/staff/alumni, $22 general public at usm.maine.edu/theatre.

March 6-22

Disney’s “My Son Pinocchio Jr.,” 2 p.m. March 7, 9, 14, 15, 21, 22; 7 p.m. March 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21; Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. Tickets: $8 students and seniors, $10 adults at 893-2098 or [email protected]

March 14

Miwa Matrayek’s “Glorious Visions in Animation,” 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets: $18-$32, boxoffice.porttix.com.

