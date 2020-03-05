March 8, 1995

Gorham students staged a sit-in to protest threatened teacher layoffs on the eve of the introduction of Superintendent Timothy McCormack’s budget. Several students said they were told by teachers that 12 teachers would lose their jobs if McCormack’s budget meets the Town Council’s demand to freeze tax levies at the 1994-95 rate. On Friday, about 25 Shaw Junior High School students were dismissed for the day when they staged a sit-in at the gym and would not go to classes.

The new $3.7 million Acadia Insurance building off the County Road will pay no taxes into Westbrook’s general fund for 20 years, and any new construction at the Portland Glass complex nearby will get a similar break under a TIF agreement given first-reading approval on Monday by the City Council.

60 Years Ago The Westbrook American reported on March 2, 1960, that Susan Levesque, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Aime Levesque of Westbrook, was a guest of her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence Libby of West Buxton. In Gorham, Mrs. Solon Stigman presided at the meeting of the Ladies Aid.

NAMCO Leisure World, a 30-store Connecticut-based chain of stores selling swimming pool supplies and accessories, plans to open its first Maine store in the Larrabee Complex, 100 Main St., Westbrook, next month. Meanwhile, The Max, a new hair care and tanning salon for men and women, opened this week at 11 Bridge St. in Westbrook. Ronald Sharron, Wiscasset, said he plans four more similar shops in southern Maine. Also new in Westbrook: Rattlesnake Recordings is operating where Al Hawkes’ former Event recording studio was located, at 10 Hardy Road.

In Gorham, the Gerrity Building Center, a division of Wickes Lumber, is reopening March 20 at 3 Railroad Ave. According to its ad, the store “will feature incredible savings on close-out merchandise from our many stores.”

March 9, 2005

Former Westbrook Mayor Philip Spiller, 82, died March 6. Those who knew him personally remembered him as a devoted friend, and those who worked with him to run the city remembered him as a calming presence. Her served as mayor from 1983-1990. “He was a great guy, a real gentleman,” said Al Juniewicz, former city councilor.

Gorham voters narrowly approved borrowing $5 million to renovate the 67-year-old Shaw School for use as town and school department offices. The referendum vote Tuesday was 367-330.

The Westbrook High School boys basketball team lost its playoff game Saturday night after seven players, as well as several cheerleaders, were suspended for allegedly attending a party at which drinking occurred. Parents appealed the decision to suspend the students for violating the extra-curricular code of conduct. But after meeting with the students in a closed session on Thursday, the School Committee took no action, thus upholding the suspension.

Developer Tim Flannery received an extension to June 19 on his $1.2 million line of credit with the city of Westbrook for his One Riverfront Plaza office building. The extension was granted by the City Council’s Finance Committee.

From the Gorham Police Log: On Valentine’s Day, a Cross Street caller told police that his girlfriend wouldn’t leave his room after she learned that he had talked with his ex-girlfriend.

