Seniors fitness

Saint Joseph’s College hosts various Silver Sneakers fitness classes for seniors every weekday. The classes cover various fitness needs, including ankle stability and muscle strength. Each class costs $7 to drop in or $25 for a five-class punch card. For more information, visit sjcme.edu/event.

Lacrosse clinic

Standish Recreation will be host a five-week beginners lacrosse clinic starting March 17 at 3:15 p.m. Each session will begin with basic drills and end with a scrimmage game. Participants must bring their own lacrosse stick. For more information and to register visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Native Gardens

Standish Recreation plans a trip to Portland for a performance of the play “Native Gardens” on March 19. According to the Portland Stage’s website, the play “turns well-intentioned neighbors into feuding enemies when a rising Chilean attorney, and his pregnant American wife, purchase a home next to a well-established D.C. couple, and their prized English garden. Cultures and gardens clash over a fence line that spirals into an all-out border dispute, exposing notions of race, taste, class and privilege.” The group leaves Standish Municipal Center at 12:45 p.m. and returns around 5 p.m. The trip and tickets cost $39 per person. For more information and to register visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Movie night

A kids-only movie night for children grades K-6 is at 6 p.m. March 20 at George E. Jack School, 15 Northeast Road. Pizza and popcorn will be provided as well as gym activities. The event costs $15 per child. For more information and to register visit standishrec.com/info/activities.

Dog park fundraiser

The Standish Dog Park Committee is hosting a fundraiser from 2-5 p.m. March 15 at Lavish Dog Day Spa, 111 Ossipee Trail East. Sophie Lee’s Photography will offer photo shoots for $20, and the spa will provide $10 nail grindings or $15 nail grindings and ear cleanings, with all proceeds from both services going to the park fund. For more information, visit the Standish Community Dog Park Facebook page.

