BOWDOIN – Jason K Alexander, 59, of Bowdoin quietly passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020 at home after battling a long year of cancer. He was born on May 28, 1960 in Brunswick, the youngest of seven children to his deceased parents Kenneth Alexander and Jacqueline Skelton.

Jason is survived by his wife Kathleen Lane Alexander of 36 years; his son Jerry Alexander, daughters Angela, Chantelle and Elizabeth Alexander; nine grandchildren; his sisters Brenda Uhle and husband Michael, Elaine Kelly and husband Kevin, and his brother Spencer Alexander. He was predeceased by his sisters Cindy Lebourdais, Cheryl Bathurst, and brother Robin Alexander.

A Potluck Celebration of Life will be held on April 25, from 1-4 p.m. at the Litchfield Sportsman’s Club, 2261 Hallowell Rd. All are welcome. Arrangements are under the care of Funeral Alternatives, 46 Bath Rd Brunswick. Condolences may be expressed at www.funeralalternatives.net

