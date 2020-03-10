NORTHBORO, Mass. – The Bowdoin College baseball team continued its strong start to the year with a doubleheader sweep and shutout of St. Michael’s on Tuesday afternoon.

The Polar Bears improved to 4-1. St. Michael’s is 0-2. Bowdoin won the first game 7-0 and the second game 8-0.

In the opener, Bowdoin scored five runs in the bottom of the first to run away. Brendan O’Neil doubled with two runners on base to plate the pair. Chris Attisani blasted a three-run shot over the left-field fence.

The Polar Bears added to their lead with an RBI single from James McCarthy in the bottom of the second. Gavin Cann scored in the fifth off a fielding error on Attisani’s hit to shortstop.

Jack Mullen pitched six innings to earn the win, allowing just one hit and seven strikeouts. James Speer closed out the game and allowed one hit while fanning three. Eric Mah went 3-for-4 at the plate, and O’Neil was 2-for-2.

In the second game, the Polar Bears made it 2-0 in the bottom of the first. O’Neil tagged an RBI double and Cann had an RBI single. In the third, two more runs scored as Mah came home on a wild pitch and Bobby Pearl doubled to right and drove in O’Neil.

Matt Nakamoto had a solo home run in the fourth. With two runners on, Nick Merrill homered to left in the fifth inning to conclude the scoring.

Dan Chapski started the game on the mound and pitched five innings, scattering three hits and one strikeout. Jeff Price and Ryan Winn each pitched an inning. Winn fanned a pair of batters.

Men’s tennis

Sixth-ranked Wesleyan University edged seventh-ranked Bowdoin, 5-4, in the season-opening match for both teams on Monday afternoon.

Bowdoin took a 2-1 lead after doubles play, getting an 8-5 win from Justin Patel/Justin Wang at No. 1 and an 8-6 victory from Alan Delman/Tristan Bradley at No. 3.

But the Cardinals rallied in singles play, taking four of the six matches to take the comeback win. Larry Zhao won a 7-5, 6-2 decision at No. 5, while Evan Fortier took a 6-1, 0-6, 7-6 win at the top spot to account for Bowdoin’s other singles win.

