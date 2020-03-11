SCARBOROUGH – Miss Nancy Vaughan, 93, of Portland, passed away on March 5, 2020, at Gosnell Memorial House in Scarborough.

She was born in Portland, Maine, on Jan. 18, 1927, the daughter of Jack and Hester (Smith) Vaughan. She graduated from Deering High School in 1945 and Boston University in 1949. Nancy worked for the State of Maine DHS as an adoption placement supervisor retiring in 1987.

Nancy loved to travel when she could but what she will be remembered for is her incredible desire to knit. Every Christmas should would knit socks, hats, and mittens for all of the younger children in her family, which continued for many generations of them. Nancy also loved her five Toy Poodles which she had a special name for each one, Peppies.

She is survived by her relatives, Clarke Smith of Steep Falls, Jeff Wadman of Portland, Marcia McDonnell of South Portland, and John Wadman of Massachusetts. She will be missed by her friends and family. She was predeceased by her parents.

Donations in Nancy?s name may be made to Woodfords Congregational Church

202 Woodford St

Portland, ME 04103

