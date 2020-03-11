SOUTH PORTLAND – Peter Carlton Larsen, 81, of South Portland, passed away on March 5, 2020, after a brief illness.

He was born in Biddeford, Maine, on April 19, 1938, to Rodney and Helen Larsen. He grew up in South Portland. After serving in the Marine Corps from 1957-1960, he returned to South Portland. He worked for many years at Herman Shoe Company in Scarborough until its closing, and then at Sebago Shoe Company in Westbrook for 16 years until he retired in June 2003.

Peter was an avid Red Sox fan. He enjoyed fishing with his friends, Norman Gallant and Ronnie Kuzmicki. He always enjoyed any family gathering, and his dry sense of humor often caught you by surprise.

Peter was predeceased by his parents, and sisters, Nancy McHugh, Jane Martin, and Carole Hansen. He is survived by sisters, Frances Gagnon (George) of Gorham, Susan Whitten of Scarborough and Kathy Larsen of South Portland, and a brother, Walter (Mike) Larsen (Lynn) of Johnson City, Tennessee, and many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews.

A private celebration of Peter’s life will be held at a later date. The family wishes to thank the caring staff of the Maine Veterans Home in Scarborough and Mercy Hospital for their loving care of Peter.

Arrangements are by Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

