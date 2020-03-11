SPRINGVALE – Arnold ?Arnie? R. Maddox, 90, a longtime resident of Springvale, passed peacefully at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. He was cared for at home by his loving wife Kay and his children. Arnie was born on May 14, 1929, in Hollis, the son of Herbert and Elizabeth (Emery) Maddox. He grew up in Hollis and attended local schools. He joined the Army and proudly served his country. After being honorably discharged in 1952, he began working at the Sanford Mills when he met his future wife, Kay Butterfield, with whom he shared over 66 years of marriage. They started their lives together on School Street and welcomed two children into their hearts and home, Cindy (Pike) and Richard. In the 1960s, the family moved to Oak Street in Springvale where they have since lived. Arnie worked for Cyro, Simplex and then Pratt & Whitney, which he retired from after 25 years. He was well liked and a dedicated employee. For relaxation, Arnie loved riding his four-wheeler down the railroad bed next to his house. Both he and Kay enjoyed feeding the wildlife that visited their home. One of their favorite memories was watching a black bear that decided to take a nap in one of their trees in the backyard and talking with everyone who stopped by to take pictures.Arnie was quite the instigator ? he loved to “stir the pot” and watch the fall out! He was known to bring home an assortment of animals, which would become household pets. They included a seagull, red squirrel and little kitten that needed hand feeding. He was famous for his one liners, ?I have a good nurse? (referring, of course, to his dear wife, Kay), ?Go downstairs and check the oil? and ?Another new coat, Cindy?? and ?Is that another new blouse, Kay?? Arnie loved scaring his grandchildren and great-grandchildren by lighting off fire crackers! Arnie was a homebody that enjoyed puttering in his garage. He was a talented carpenter and put an addition onto their home in Springvale. There wasn?t much he couldn?t accomplish when he started the task. In his later years, Arnie liked to go for a ride to the Buxton/Hollis area of his childhood. He would reminisce about his younger years and growing up in a family of ten children. Arnie lived a long and fulfilling life; filled with family and close friends. He will be dearly missed.Arnie is lovingly survived by his wife, Kay Maddox of Springvale; his daughter, Cindy Pike and husband, Gary, of Springvale and his son, Richard Maddox and wife, Debbie, of Sanford; four grandchildren, Kelley Smith, Randy Pike, Jeremy Maddox and Cory Maddox; six great-grandchildren, two sisters, Gloria Sawyer and Thelma Murray, and many nieces and nephews.A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at the Autumn Green Funeral Home, 47 Oak Street, in Alfred. A reception will follow at the home and you may visit with Arnie?s family until 3 p.m. Committal prayers with military honors will be held later in the spring at the Southern Maine Veterans Cemetery in Springvale.To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.autumngreenfuneralhome.comThe Autumn Green Funeral Home is respectfully handling arrangements.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House11 Hunnewell Rd.Scarborough, ME 04074

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous