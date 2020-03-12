Music

March 14

The Collins Band, 7 p.m., North Windham Union Church, 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham. Tickets $12 adults, $10 seniors and $5 students and children. Music with a Mission concert to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland. mwamconcerts.org.

March 15

The Pond Lilies, traditional music from Ireland, Scotland, Québec, Acadia, U.S. and beyond., 2 p.m., North Gorham United Church of Christ, 4 Standish Neck Road, Gorham. Free.

March 17

Sebago Lakes Ukulele Society’s St. Patrick’s Day Sing Along, 6 p.m., presented by Raymond Arts Alliance, Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond. Free, suggested donation $5.

Through April 12

“Prepare Ye The Way of the Lord,” songs and scenes from “Godspell,” 10 a.m. Sundays, Raymond Village Community Church, 27 Main St., Raymond Village.

April 17 and 19

“Die Fledermaus” by Johann Strauss, 8 p.m. Friday and 5 p.m. Sunday. Tickets $8 for adults, $5 for seniors, USM alumni and students. Box office: usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice or 780-5555. USM Corthell Concert Hall, 13 University Way, Gorham.

April 18

Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra, 5 p.m. Tickets $8 for adults, $5 for seniors, USM alumni and students. Box office: usm.maine.edu/music/boxoffice or 780-5555. Gorham Middle School Auditorium, 106 Weeks Road, Gorham.

Art

Through April 3

2020 Youth Art Month, 3-5 p.m., Gallery 302, 112 Main St., Bridgton. Student work on display. For more information, call 647-2787 or visit gallery302.com.

Theater

March 13-15

Truly Talented Kids 2020, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday, cabaret-style show fundraising for improvements to the theater. Schoolhouse Arts Center, 16 Richville Road, Standish. 642-3743, [email protected], schoolhousearts.org.

March 14

Miwa Matrayek’s “Glorious Visions in Animation,” 3 p.m. and 8 p.m., Westbrook Performing Arts Center, 471 Stroudwater St., Westbrook. Tickets: $18-$32, boxoffice.porttix.com.

Through March 22

Disney’s “My Son Pinocchio Jr.,” 2 p.m. March 7, 9, 14, 15, 21, 22; 7 p.m. March 6, 7, 13, 14, 20, 21; Windham Center Stage Theater, 8 School Road, Windham. Tickets: $8 students and seniors, $10 adults at 893-2098 or [email protected]

April 16-25

The Originals present “Mrs. Mannerly” by Jeffrey Hatcher, 7:30 p.m. Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Pay-what-you-like Thursdays, $15 all other performances. Saco River Theatre, 29 Salmon Falls Road, Buxton, 929-6472, [email protected], sacorivertheatre.org/events.

Poetry/Authors

March 21

Lowry’s Lodge monthly poetry series: Verse, Humor and a Bit of the Blues, 7 p.m., featuring Mark Melnicove and Cassie Pryun. Continuum for Creativity, One Westbrook Common, Westbrook. $4 suggested donation.

April 4

Maine author Jean Flahive at Gray Public Library, 1 p.m., free and open to the public, 5 Hancock St., Gray.

