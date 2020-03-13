NASHUA, N.H. – Cmdr. Stephen M. Levine (retired, U.S. Coast Guard), died Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Nashua, N.H. Stephen was born on May 10, 1942, in Portland, Maine, son of Arthur and Madeline (Brickman) Levine of Lewiston-Auburn, Maine. Stephen is survived by his wife, Mary; and his six children, Anne and her three children, Thomas, Elizabeth and Matthew; Matthew Levine; John Levine and his wife Shannon and their daughter, Madeline; Catherine Levine; Andrew Levine and his fiancée Sonia Ramos and daughters Hannah, Lily and Rosalie; and Mary Garces and her husband Alexander and their children, William and Joseph. A graduate of the Maine Maritime Academy and the University of Southern Maine, Stephen served in the U.S. Coast Guard as a decorated lieutenant on the USCG Taney during the Vietnam War. Upon completing his active duty, he went on to serve in the Coast Guard Reserve stationed in Boston for more than two decades where he retired with the rank of commander. He was employed by The Travelers and AIG in the safety engineering divisions.Stephen will be remembered for his enthusiastic coaching of youth soccer, being an avid reader, his appreciable enjoyment of military history, a lifelong learner as evidenced by his active participation in the RISE program at Rivier University, his involvement with MOAA, his culinary creativity, and his innate ability to find stethoscopes, wallets and keys at a moment’s notice. He will be best remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, cousin, classmate and friend.The family expresses our sincere gratitude to Rich Debrecini, RN, HBPC, and the VA Healthcare System, St. Joseph Hospital physicians and staff and Home Health & Hospice Care for their compassionate care. There are no calling hours and burial will be private per the request of the family. Arrangements are in the care of the FARWELL FUNERAL SERVICE, 18 Lock Street, Nashua. www.farwellfuneralservice.com

