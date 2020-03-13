WINDHAM – Arlene Elizabeth Thieme, 100, of Ledgewood Manor, Windham, Maine, died from pneumonia March 1, 2020. She was born Dec. 8, 1919, in Harrington, Maine. Arlene was a terrific caregiver. Selfless to a fault. She was a registered nurse and mother caring for her immediate and extended family; Public Health Nurse in Portland, hospital nurse in San Francisco, Calif., during World War II – think “Nurse Ratched” with a big heart. She had a wry well-timed Downeast sense of humor, fueled by a strong feminist sensibility. She is sorely missed. She was predeceased by her sister, Adriene Tarpening; brothers, William Newcomb, Fred Newcomb; husband, Charlie Thieme; her daughters, Sharon Harris, Cynthia Fillinger, Merry-Jean Welch; and her grandson, John Harris. She is survived by her brother, Loring (a.k.a. Bob) Newcomb of South Portland, son, Charlie Thieme Jr. of South Portland; sons-in-law: Fred Fillinger of Windham and John Harris of Wells; granddaughters, Bethany Altchek of Arlington, Mass., Janelle Goff of Windham, Hannah Brown of Biddeford, Tina Nelson of Kezar Falls, Janet Haddock of Carlsbad, Calif.; grandsons, Fred Fillinger IV of Windham, Samuel Thieme of Winetka, Calif., Douglas Thieme of San Diego, Calif.; and eight great-grandchildren. At her request, there will be no funeral services. To express condolences and to participate in Arlene’s online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

