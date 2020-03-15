BURLINGTON, Mass. – Marcel Robert Delorge, 86, died in Burlington, Mass. on Thursday March 5, 2020 after a long and courageous battle with cancer.Marcel was born July 6, 1933, the only son of the late Alexandre and Lina Delorge. Marcel resided in Saco, Maine, and Dunedin, Fla., and most recently split his time with his sons in Billerica, Mass., and Graham, N.C.Survivors include his two sons, Robert and his wife, Debra of Billerica, Mass. and Kenneth and his wife, Claudette, of Graham, N.C.; five grandchildren, Sean Delorge and his wife, Heather, of Billerica, Mass., Kyle Delorge and his wife, Jessica, of Pepperell, Mass., Justin Delorge of Billerica, Mass., Jeannette Delorge of Graham, N.C. and Kenneth Delorge and is wife Tiffany stationed at Fort Gordon in Augusta, Ga.; five great-grandchildren, Giuliana, Lillian, Isla, Tansley and Ethan; three sisters Cecile Guay of Biddeford, Claudette Guay of Dayton, and Rachel Guay of Biddeford.Marcel was predeceased by his wife, Lucille of 56 years; his daughter, Susan; and his sister, Jeannine Belanger of Biddeford.Marcel served as a seaman in the United States Navy during the Korean Conflict, after which he made a career at the Saco Tanning Corporation.A memorial mass will be held on Friday, June 12, at 10 a.m., at Most Holy Trinity Church, 271 Main St., Saco. A private burial for family and close friends will take place at 2 p.m. at Southern Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 83 Stanley Road in Springvale.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to theWaban Projects/Windmill Farm5 Dunaway Rd.Sanford, ME 04073who lovingly cared forMarcel and Lucille’s daughter, Susan.

