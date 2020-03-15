STANDISH – James R. Kenney, 64, died Wednesday March 11, 2020, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House. He was born April 9, 1955 in Portland, a son of Ronald and Ola (Keniston) Kenney. Jimmy grew up in Westbrook and was a 1974 graduate of Westbrook High School. Following school he earned a certificate in mechanics from SMVTI and spent five years as a merchant marine. He then worked as a mechanic at SAPPI for 37 years until his retirement.Jimmy loved being outdoors and especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, and times uptah camp. He will be remembered as a giving, loving, generous man with a unique sense of humor. In addition to his father Jimmy was predeceased by his brother, Ronald Robert Kenney.In addition to his mother he is survived by his wife of 38 years, Teresa (O’Gara) Kenney; children, Benjamin Kenney of Bridgton, Jama and her partner Joe of Limington, and Dana and his wife Ashley of Windham; sister, Gail Stanley of Raymond; and grandchildren, Jayden Bearor and Bayleigh Bearor – Kenney. Visiting hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais, & Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Jimmy’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com In lieu of flowersgifts in Jimmy’s name may be made to theGosnell MemorialHospice House180 US-1Scarborough, ME 04074or to theMaine Veterans Home290 US-1Scarborough, ME 04074

