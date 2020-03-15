GORHAM – Lynda Mae Parker Muccino, 84, born in Woodstock, N.H. to Charles and Margaret Parker on Feb. 18, 1936, died on March 4, 2020 in Portland. Lynda grew up in the Portland area and spent the last 30 years living in Key Largo and Clermont, Fla. until the passing of her second husband, Fred Muccino in 2015. She is predeceased by her first husband, Walter MacVane; her parents, Charles and Margaret Parker; brothers, Leonard, Lawrence and Ralph, sisters, Shelly Barrett, Sue Ellen Russo Brady and Genevieve Phillipo.She is survived by her daughter, Deborah and son-in-law, Thomas “Jim” Minton of Standish; grandchildren, Tom (Stephanie) of Durham, N.C., Benjamin (Nyssa) of Standish, Jessica Mae of Portland; and great-grandchildren, Brody and Chloe. She is also survived by her brothers, Francis of Connecticut and Donald (Beverly) Parker of South Portland; along with her second husband’s children, Michael, Frederick, Andrew, Janet and Mark; sister-in-law, Olga Esty; along with many more grandchildren; great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 at the Gorham Chapel of Dolby, Blais and Segee, 76 State Street, Gorham. There will be a private burial at a later date at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.To express condolences or to participate in Lynda’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com In memory of Lynda, please buy yourself a pair of shoes.

