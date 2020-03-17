BRUNSWICK — Sears in Brunswick closed earlier this week after two people who tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, came into contact with several employees, according to Sears officials.

Larry Costello, public relations director for Sears and K-mart, said management has “spoken with each of our associates to alert them as to the possible exposure and to encourage any associate with symptoms to seek medical attention.”

Costello did not say when the diagnosis was made or how many people were affected. The store is closed until further notice, and was already slated to liquidate and close in mid-April.

Judith Kelsh, senior director of marketing communications for Mid Coast Parkview Health said there have not been any positive tests for COVID-19 at Mid Coast Hospital.

So far, there are 32 confirmed positive and presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Maine, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Of those, 17 are in Cumberland County, where Dr. Nirav Shah, director, said there is evidence of community transmission.

Robert Long, a representative from the Maine CDC, said the organization cannot comment on individual cases for privacy reasons.

“When Maine CDC receives a positive test result, epidemiology staff immediately begin investigating potential exposure. That investigation would reveal whether the individual had close contact with others. Individuals for whom close contact is established are evaluated. If that evaluation indicates that testing and/or quarantine are warranted for individuals who came in close contact with someone who tested positive, those steps would be taken,” he said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: