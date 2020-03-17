DURHAM — The Durham town meeting scheduled for April 4 has been postponed, town officials announced Tuesday, but the municipal elections set for April 3 are still happening.

Residents are encouraged to cast votes on absentee ballots, which is available through March 31. Voting will take places at the Durham Town Offices and polling hours will be announced soon.

All scheduled public meetings, including Thursday’s public hearing on proposed amendments to the land use ordinance, have also been postponed through mid-May. A new date has not yet been announced.

All town buildings, including the town offices, the fire department, public works buildings and the Eureka Community Center, are closed to the public until further notice. Durham residents are urged to use the town website for town office business.

The town is also working to set up a “helping program” where volunteers can check in on their neighbors, run errands for an elderly person or donate to various projects to help those in need.

Interested volunteers are asked to call (207) 353-2561 or email [email protected]

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: