Dianna Lee Haller 1951 – 2020 ORR’S ISLAND – Dianna L. Haller, 68, born March 17, 1951 to Ernest F. and Martha (Hersey) Hillman. Dianna passed away peacefully on March 14, 2020 after a courageous battle with COPD. She leaves behind her four children, Lisa Williams and her husband Robert of Bailey Island, Shannon Hillman and her husband Jason of Orr’s Island, Nikki Peters and her husband Shamus of Helena, Mont. and Nick Christensen and his wife Nicole of Orr’s Island. She also leaves behind four grandchildren, Hailey Lamb of Orr’s Island, Krysten Peters of Helena, Mont., Ryan Hillman of Orr’s Island, and Payton Christensen of Orr’s Island. Dianna’s grandchildren were a great source of pride to her. She leaves behind a brother, Ernest F. Hillman III and his partner Erica Kirchner of Prospect, Ky., and a sister, Elizabeth “Beth” Freitag and her husband Lee of Topsham. In addition to her parents, Dianna was predeceased by her husband Stephen Haller who passed away on July 26, 2012. Dianna graduated from Brunswick High School and from Southeastern Illinois College with a degree in Psychology. Dianna loved Orr’s Island and her little home by the sea. Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be determined. To leave a note of condolence or share a memory, please visit www.brackettfh.com . In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Midcoast Humane Society 30 Range Rd. Brunswick, ME 04011

