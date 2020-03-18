WINDHAM – Carol Ann Preston, 75, passed peacefully at the Maine Medical Center on March 12, 2020. She was born April 7, 1944 in Westbrook, daughter of Howard and Barbara May (Swinyer) Strout. Carol attended Westbrook High School. During high school, she met her future husband, Robert, and eventually they married and raised five children together. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, Kenneth and Phil; and her son, Steven.Surviving, in addition to her husband, are her daughter, Jana Swift and her husband, Robert of Gorham, sons, David MacDonald and his wife, Judy of Mechanic Falls, Rick Preston of Westbrook, and Jeffrey Patterson of Westbrook; nine grandchildren, Mysti, Bobi, Billee, Devin, Josh, Logan, Haley, Chelsea, and Robbie; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Jim Strout of Westbrook.One of Carol’s favorite activities was playing Bingo, and she also loved her word searches, reading, and scratch tickets. Along with that, she was an avid collector of purses, one of her favorite brands being Vera Bradley.She was a very caring and generous woman frequently donating to charities such as St. Jude’s children’s hospital. The family would like to thank the Maine Medical Center for the love and care she received while she was there. Although Carol requested there be no formal service, there will still be a celebration of life in the coming weeks to remember all of the great memories the family has had. She was the heart of the family, and they will never forget her beautiful soul.To express condolences or to participate in Carol’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous