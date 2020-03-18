In every community, we have heroes who are there at every hour of the day and night to protect our families, assist our children and look after our seniors. Last month, I stood up on the floor of the Maine Legislature to recognize one of these people in our community: Roger Hooper of Lyman.

For over 40 years, Chief Roger Hooper has dedicated himself to the Goodwins Mills Fire and Rescue. For the last eight years he has served as the first full-time fire chief and he has led this dedicated group of firefighters and EMTs.

Made up of both volunteers and professionals, Goodwins Mills Fire and Rescue has expanded over the past few years and now offers 24/7 emergency coverage for our area. Goodwins Mills Fire and Rescue has battled house fires, responded to car accidents and even stepped up to lend a hand to the Bahamas after the devastating effects of Hurricane Dorian. In York County we’re lucky to have these public servants who are standing by to protect us at our most vulnerable moments.

This commitment to our community, however, comes with significant risk. Over the past few years, we have seen tragedies in Berwick, Farmington and Hampden when Maine firefighters and police officers answered the call of duty. These three fatal incidents have caused heartbreak in our community and they have reminded us all of the important work that our first responders perform every day.

Across Maine EMTs, fire fighters and police officers are there to support us at every hour of the day, that’s why the Legislature has recently taken steps to support our first responders and their families. Last month, we considered legislation to strengthen Maine’s dig safe law to ensure that tragedies, like last year’s explosion in Farmington, are never repeated.

This bill is continuing to work its way through the Legislature and, if signed into law, it will make sure underground liquefied propane pipes are subject to Maine’s dig safe law. This will allow Maine contractors and homeowners to work on construction projects without accidentally hitting a gas line and placing our first responders at risk.

We work incredibly hard to keep Maine’s firefighters and police officers safe. However, when tragedy strikes we need to take care of our first responders and their families. Earlier this year, Gov. Mills called on the Legislature to increase the death benefit awarded to the survivors of first responders who are killed in the line of duty.

The Legislature has reviewed legislation that would raise the death benefit to $75,000. This marks the first time in nearly two decades that the death benefit has been raised. I look forward to seeing this legislation signed into law by the governor.

I am incredibly grateful for Goodwins Mills Fire and Rescue and the many other first responders in our area. They’re there to support our community in our toughest moments, and I’ve been proud to do my part to support them in the State House.

Rep. Henry Ingwersen, D-Arundel, is serving his first term in the Maine House. He represents District 10, which includes the towns of Arundel, Dayton and part of Lyman.

