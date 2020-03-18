RAYMOND – James B. Chadwick Sr., 73, died Saturday March 14, 2020, at Mercy Hospital. He was born Nov. 19, 1946 in Brockton, Mass., a son of Ezra and Julia (Clogston) Chadwick.Jim grew up in Hinckley and attended local schools. He enjoyed a career in Radio and television and recently retired from Dielectric Communications as an application engineer. He enjoyed bowling, cross country skiing, camping and hiking especially in Acadia National Park. Jim is survived by his wife of 49 years Anne (Morang) Chadwick; sons, James Chadwick Jr. and his wife Penny, Matthew Chadwick, and Paul Chadwick and his wife Wendy; siblings, John Chadwick, Marion Mosher and her husband David, and Thomas Chadwick and his wife Sharon; grandchildren, Brady, Maxwell, Wyatt, Elias Chadwick, Lee Philbrick; and several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday March 21, at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Road, Windham. To express condolences or to participate in Jim’s online tribute please visit www.DolbyBliasSegee.com

