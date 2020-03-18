CUMBERLAND – Richard W. Doane, 83, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Avita of Stroudwater. Dick was born April 22, 1936 to Glendon B. Doane and Mildred H. Wyman. He grew up in Cumberland and was a 1954 graduate of Greely Institute and a 1958 graduate of Bates College. After college he married his high school sweetheart and life-long partner, Jean Lowe Leighton. In his younger years, Dick was an independent spirit who pursued his love of fast cars to the occasional dismay of local law enforcement. That independence solidified as he grew older and manifested in part as a love of the outdoors. He was most happy in the woods; hunting, fishing or simply enjoying the quiet. Dick was a self-taught gardener and amateur botanist. He was particularly interested in Maine’s native woodland flowers and never tired of pointing out a patch of clintonia or twin flower while fishing Enchanted Stream for its seemingly never-ending supply of brook trout.Dick’s love of nature led him to try to bring the woods home. His home in Cumberland and beloved camp at Chesuncook were well populated with unusual trees (particularly apple varieties) shrubs and flowers. Until Cumberland’s growing deer herd discovered them, Dick worked for many years to create his own Asiatic lily variety by cross-pollinating his extensive collection. After the deer won the war, he became interested in growing peonies and had many heirloom and interesting varieties.Dick and Jean were both voracious readers who belonged to several local libraries in an effort to keep new titles flowing. Never an extrovert, Dick’s desire for privacy and quiet never mixed well with the phone. Over the years, the family learned to answer the phone before he could get to it lest he assume a sales call and encourage the caller to take a quick trip to warmer climes. After college, Dick spent a few years driving trucks for Merrill Transport. Desiring something closer to home, he began his career in insurance as an adjuster for Travelers Insurance. Over the years he made a number of great friendships in the industry, and eventually followed his employment to Stamford, Conn. He continued to reside in Cumberland however and the weekly commutes became a burden that he was glad to shed when he joined MEMIC in its early days. Dick enjoyed his time at MEMIC and particularly enjoyed his eventual duties overseeing and resolving complicated claims.He was eventually forced into retirement at 71 by a stroke, which unfortunately led to declining health. Fortunately, his decline in health and mobility were somewhat offset by the births of his grandchildren, whom he loved a great deal. Dick was predeceased by his parents; and wife, Jean. He is survived by his son, Rick and wife Hilary of Cumberland, and son Jeff and wife Tina of Lyman, S.C.; as well as beloved grandchildren, Zach, Max, EJ and Leighton. The family will hold a private graveside service remembering Dick’s life this spring. Our particular thanks go out to the staff at Avita of Stroudwater for their care and caring over the years Dick resided there. We would also like to thank the team at Hospice of Southern Maine for their help and compassion as Dick’s run drew to a close. Please visit www.lindquistfuneralhome.com to view Dick’s online guestbook.

