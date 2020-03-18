MONTICELLO – Sherry Mae Donahue Flewelling, 71, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland, following a long illness. She was born Sept. 5, 1948, in Houlton, the daughter of Arnold Murphy and Dorothy Mae Hardy.Sherry grew up in Littleton and attended local schools. She worked for several local potato farmers as well as Maine Glove Manufacturing. Sherry loved children and also loved and supported animals, including her dog “Tomtom” and cat “Precious”.She is survived by her daughter Diane Doe and her husband Joseph Gonya of Monticello; two sisters, Dorothy Faulkner, Shirley Foley and her husband Ed all of South Portland, two brothers, Max Shaw of Bangor, Frank Austin and his wife Melanie of Skowhegan. She also leaves behind three nieces, Laurie Newcomb and her husband Brian, and Christina Jones all of South Portland, Tammy Fisk of Ossopee, N.H., a nephew, Scott McLaughlin and his wife Tiffany of Gardiner; a stepson, Ronald Flewelling Jr. and his wife Paula of Monticello; several great-nieces and nephews including Ameila Newcomb and her three sons, Jayden, RayRay and Amari Taylor; and a special friend, Hazel Swimm.In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Stephen Donahue; her husband, Ronald Flewelling Sr., her foster mother, Besse Chase; a sister, Georgina Jones; grandson, Brad Flewelling; a special niece, Mariah McLaughlin; an infant brother and sister; and a special friend, Joanne Rockwell.Funeral services will be private. A committal will take place at Littleton Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements in care of Dunn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at: www.dunnfuneral.com In lieu of flowers those who wish to remember Sherry in a special way may make gifts in her memory payable to theHoulton Humane Societyc/o Dunn Funeral Home11 Park St.Houlton, ME 04730

