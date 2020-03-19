GHS excels in one-acts

Gorham High School’s production of “Macbeth” captured first place in the regional Maine State Dram competition of one-act plays.

Emily Paruk, Mason Hawkes, Emelia Bailey, Kaylin Brown and Annikka Mocciola were recognized for their performances by being named to the All-Festival cast, and Orion Bissonnette and Molly Lemont were recognized for excellence in stage management.

The full cast was recognized for excellence in fight choreography. The cast and crew were recognized for excellence in hair and makeup.

Lauren Preis was recognized for her creation of the witches’ headpieces. Mocciola, Bailey, and Brown were recognized for their original composition of the “Witches’ Melodies.”

U.S. taxpayer debt

The Bureau of the Fiscal Service reported on March 12 that the U.S. public debt was $ 23,439,923,027,258.37.

