Nomination papers available

Two selectmen seats are among several elected positions open this spring and nomination papers are available at Town Hall.

Other terms available include town clerk for a three-year term; one Planning Board member, three years; one Planning Board member, two years; two Budget Committee members, three years; and one Budget Committee member, two years.

Terms expiring are those of Selectmen Dennis Santolucito and Frank Pulsoni and Town Clerk John Myers.

Planning Board seats available are those of David Field Jr., and Joseph Rench; Budget Committee, Martin Marcisso and Richard Emery Jr.

All candidate nomination papers must be filed in the Town Clerk’s Office by 4:30 p.m. April 10. Secret balloting is set for 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 9, at Town Hall, 185 Portland Road.

For more information, contact Myers at 929-6171 or email [email protected]

The annual town meeting will be conducted on June 13.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: