Logan Cloutier (second from left) with her family and teacher Kerry Ellen Avery on March 9. Logan is an eighth grader at Scarborough Middle School who won the SIFMA Foundation’s National InvestWrite Competition for the state of Maine. In her essay, she described a plan to invest in a dream family vacation, according to a press release. Catherine Bart/Leader
Logan Cloutier accepting the award for her InvestWrite Essay from Jim Ford, SIFMA Foundation Stock Market Game Coordinator in Colorado, Florida, Maine, and New Hampshire. She discovered that she won during an assembly on March 9 at Scarborough Middle School. Catherine Bart/Leader
According to a press release, “The Fall 2019 SIFMA Foundation InvestWrite competition required students to write an essay describing a dream they hope to achieve. Essays laid out a financial plan to pay for their dream with a pitch to a panel of virtual investors. The students were expected to identify stocks, bonds or mutual funds that could be included in a portfolio to grow their investors’ seed money to fulfill their dream. InvestWrite, is an innovative national writing competition and a program of the SIFMA Foundation offered exclusively to teachers and students participating in The Stock Market Game.” Catherine Bart/Leader