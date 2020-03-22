CUMBERLAND – Alan J. Trask, 51, of Cumberland, died March 15, 2020 at his home after a brief illness. Alan was born Jan. 21, 1969 in Portland, to Rosalie (Pelletier) and M. Raymond Trask. Alan was a 1987 graduate of Gray New Gloucester High School and received an associate degree from Southern Maine Community College. Alan was a general contractor and avid woodworker; skills he developed while working alongside his father growing up. He built furniture, cabinets and much more for many family and friends. Alan was an enthusiastic football fan, dog lover and grill master at family gatherings. He especially enjoyed four wheeling on the trails around his childhood home in New Gloucester with his son along with his nieces and nephews. Alan was a member of the First Congregational Church in New Gloucester and participated in many of their activities. Alan is survived by his beloved son, Jeremy; his mother, Rosalie Trask; sister, Robin Cirillo (Trask) and her husband Anthony and nieces Gina and Alex; sister, Wendy Trask and nephews Dylan and Evan Taylor. Alan was predeceased by his father, M. Raymond Trask.At the family’s request, services will be private. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.wilsonfuneralhome.com Memorial gifts can be made to theFirst Congregational Church Organ Fund P.O. Box 114New Gloucester, ME 04260

