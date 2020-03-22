WESTBROOK – Pauline Louise Savage, of Westbrook. Born in Garland, she was a daughter of Leland T. and Ethel G. (Ramsdell) Knight. Rare indeed is a person who can command near universal respect without raising their voice or causing distress to others. Rarer still is a person who can provide endless love and understanding to all that she cared about. The world just lost such a person when Pauline Savage passed from this world on March 5, 2020, at age 91. Pauline is survived by her sister, Phyllis Huckins; her three loving daughters, Sharon Kimball, Vicki Cantrell, and Cathy Cummings; she is also survived by five grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. She is already missed and will be missed forever. Burial will be private at Calvary Cemetery in South Portland.To view Pauline’s guestbook or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, www.coastalcremationservices.com Arrangements by Coastal Cremation Services

