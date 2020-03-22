OXFORD, Mass. – Marybeth McGurl, 59, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Marybeth was born in Worcester, Mass. on Aug. 24, 1960 to Carole Shea McGurl and the late Eugene Buckley McGurl. At a young age, the family moved to Rumford, R.I. and then relocated to Cape Elizabeth where Marybeth attended Cape Elizabeth schools until her graduation in 1978 from Cape Elizabeth High School. Marybeth graduated in the top 10 of her class and received many achievement awards. She was class president for three years, a member of the band and the tennis team.Marybeth then went on to attend Wheaton College in Norton, Mass., where she pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in English Literature. She studied classical literature at the University of London during her junior year, where she toured many countries alongside her cousin, Kathleen M. Robinson.Following her graduation, she moved to Brooklyn, N.Y. and began her professional career working for Esquire Magazine, Rolling Stone Magazine, House Beautiful Magazine, and The Radio Advertising Bureau. While working in New York, she met her future husband, Peter Ashley Knight, to whom she was married for 20 years. She and Peter moved to Durham, N.H. in 1991.Following, Marybeth began writing for Foster’s Daily Democrat, where she received an award for her journalism. In 1998, their daughter, Caroline Buckley Knight was born and raised in the Durham area.Later, she worked for the Portsmouth Press Herald. Marybeth was a talented writer with a passion for politics. Marybeth later moved to Hampton, N.H. where she was engaged in political activism. Following, she moved to Savannah, Ga. where she resided until recently. Marybeth leaves behind her daughter, Caroline Buckley Knight; her mother, Carole Shea McGurl of South Portland; and her aunt, Karen P. Shea of Oxford, Mass., who lovingly cared for Marybeth in her last days. She also leaves behind her uncles, Jeremiah McGurl of South Portland, Thomas McGurl of Albany, N.Y.; 33 first cousins; and many second cousins. Due to the current health crisis, Marybeth’s family will postpone funeral services until it is deemed safe. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, located in Worcester, Mass. To place an online condolence message for her family, please visit the website www.callahanfay.com or call the funeral home at 508-755-1500 and they will be happy to extend condolences to the family. Donations in Marybeth’s name may be made toVNA Hospice120 Thomas St.Worcester, MA 01608

