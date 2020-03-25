BIDDEFORD – David Francis Heffernan passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020, at Gosnell Hospice House.He was born February 22, 1932 in Biddeford, the son of Andrew and Rose Murphy Heffernan. He graduated from Biddeford High School in 1950 and after an apprenticeship program at the Saco-Lowell Shops, he worked for 28 years at Hussey Seating Company in North Berwick, retiring in 1995.In 1955, he married the former Rachel Gagne at St. Andre’s Church.He was an active member of the Biddeford Athletic Association since 1962 serving at various times as President and Treasurer. He was also a Trustee of the Waterhouse Field Committee. He was a Lay Minister and served on the Parish Council, School Board and Financial Committee at St. Andre’s Parish.David enjoyed family gatherings, reading, camping, fishing, the camp at Rangeley, traveling to foreign countries, high school sports and the Patriots.He was predeceased by a son, Eric David, in 1964 and a brother, Richard, in 2007.Survivors include his wife, Rachel, of 64 years, a daughter, Denise Heffernan-Stearns and her husband, Peter, of Hampton Falls, N.H.; three sons, Kevin of Biddeford, Greg, of Hollis, and Scott and his wife, Maureen, of Scarborough; two granddaughters, Marissa Rachel and Bailey Rainier Heffernan of Biddeford.Due to current events, a private funeral service will be held with interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Biddeford. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit www.HopeMemorial.com.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Biddeford Athletic Association, c/o Athletic Director, Biddeford High School,20 Maplewood Avenue,Biddeford, Maine 04005.

