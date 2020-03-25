PORTLAND – Fred Sidney Baker Jr., “Papa”, 92, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 22, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation & Residence Nursing Home in Portland. He was born on April 5, 1927, the son of Fred S. Baker Sr. and Ada F. (Mitchell) Baker. He was educated in the Portland schools. At age 17 he joined the U.S. Naval Air Force conducting rescue missions. After the war he returned to finished high school. In June of 1948 he graduated from MVTI in Augusta, Maine. The next day he married the love of his life, Irma E. Simmons. As a teenager he worked at Nissan’s Bakery and setting up bowling pins at the local alley. After Tech school he worked installing TV antennas, mechanic at Eastern Tractor, Salesman at Arnold Machinery and manager at Holmes Distributors. Fred was a long time member of the Chestnut Street United Methodist Church in Portland. He served on committees and loved putting on the Baked Bean suppers. He was also a lifetime member of the Portland, Maine Elks Lodge #188. He and his wife Irma enjoyed many events there including dancing the night away on many New Year’s Eves. Fred enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, cooking, gardening, (loved his apple trees and apple pies) and spending time with family and friends. After retiring Fred and Irma traveled: A Caribbean cruise, Hawaii vacation, and going to their timeshare in Aruba which they enjoyed for many years. He spent time with his children helping his son Glenn build a horse barn and his son-in-law Arnold with logging and other home projects. He was always helping his family and friends with a kind heart. Fred was a very proud veteran of WWII. He had a flag flying in his yard and wore his Navy hat everywhere he went. He had the privilege to visit the war memorials in Washington, D.C., in 2015 with Maine’s “Honor Flight” with his son, Fred Baker III, as his escort. Fred and Irma lived in Falmouth, for 50 years and were currently living at The Park Danforth in Portland where Irma still resides. Fred was predeceased by his parents; two sisters, Rosalie MacDonald and Norma Clark, and a brother as an infant.He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Irma E. Baker, his children, Fred S. Baker III and his wife, Carol, of Dartmouth, Mass., Glenn A. Baker and his wife, Joy, of Searsport, and Paula E. Baizley and her husband, Arnold, of Richmond, Vt. Also surviving six grandchildren, Ian, Carissa, Robert, Gabriel, Angela and David; six great-grandchildren, Tyler, Madison, Gracie, Dillon, Cameron and John; and three great-great-grandchildren, Abigail, Eliana, and Rebecca, and several nieces and nephews. A private service is planned with Irma and her children at 10:30 a.m., and can be viewed by others on Facebook under Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home page. A celebration service will be held at a later date. Fred will be buried at Brooklawn Memorial Park, 2002 Congress Street, Portland.You may offer your condolences or share your memories at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous