CAPE ELIZABETH – Charles William Wood Jr., passed away peacefully March 20, 2020, at 5:30 a.m., at Gosnell Hospice of Southern Maine. Born January 17, 1931, to Charles W. Wood and Irene A. Talbot. Willie graduated from South Portland High School in 1949. Served his country from 1949 to 1952. He received a Bronze Star, Japan Occupation Medal, and the good conduct medal. In April of 1954 he married Irene A. Colpitts of Saco, and they have been married for 65 years. He had worked at several meat companies including Jordan Meats in the 1960s. He retired in January of 1995 from the State of Maine. He was one of the first employees of the lottery commission.Willie, as he liked to be called, loved all sports especially golf. He was a past member of the Purpoodock and Willowdale golf clubs for several years. He loved to get together with family and friends for a friendly game of cribbage.We want to thank the many people at Maine Medical Center, Seaside Nursing Home, Maine Veterans Home at Scarborough, and Gosnell Hospice for their compassionate help during his last days.He leaves behind his loving wife, Irene; three adult children, Anne Marie Phinney (Ray) of Waxhaw, N.C., Daniel J. Wood (Deborah) of South Portland, Janet L. Staples (Robert) of Gray; five grandchildren, Daniel J. Wood Jr., Andrew Files Wood, Charlene Joyner, Alex Moran, Jacqueline Moran; three great-grandchildren, Spencer, Dean, and Audrey Joyner of Monroe, NC; two brothers, Barry and Robert (Marie) Wood of Windham; and many nieces and nephews.A celebration of life will be determined at a later date.Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

