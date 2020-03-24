SACO – Robert A. Prior, 59 of Saco, Maine, passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Southern Maine Medical Center in Biddeford.

He was born in Springfield, Massachusetts on July 29, 1960, the youngest son of Gordon and Jacqueline Prior. He was raised in East Longmeadow Massachusetts and he leaves many friends there. Robert held an Associate’s degree and was employed by General Dynamics as an engineer for 22 years.

Robert loved the outdoors and was an Eagle Scout. He enjoyed camping with his family, hiking the Appalachian Trail, and canoeing along the Allagash River. He was also an avid skier, and loved to ski the mountains of the Northeast including Tuckerman’s Ravine. Robert loved to sail, and frequently sailed his boat off the coast of Rhode Island. Robert was devoted to his family and he was an active member of his church.

Robert is survived by his mother Jacqueline Prior, his sister Carol DiAugustino and her husband Bob, his brothers James Prior and his wife Tina, and David Prior and his wife Kathy. He is also survived by four children: Jonathan Prior and his wife Deidrah, Christopher Prior, Emily Prior and her husband Elton Hoxha, and Katie Prior. Robert had 2 grandchildren, aunt, uncle, cousins, nieces and nephews.

Services will be held at a later date. To view Robert’s memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com

Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to:

National MS Society

P.O. Box 4527

New York, NY 10163

https://secure.nationalmssociety.org/site/Donation2?df_id=56001&56001.donation=form1

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous