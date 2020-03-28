SANFORD – Christine E. Teague, 69, of Sanford, died at her home on Monday, March 23, 2020.Christine was born on Dec. 16, 1950 in Lynn, Mass. where she grew up and attended local schools. During her working life she held several jobs before going to work at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard where she was employed for many years until her retirement.Christine was a quiet woman who enjoyed spending time at home with her family. She enjoyed making stained glass, gardening and working in her yard, eating lobsters at the lake, riding her Harley and having family gatherings, especially around the holidays. She was a loving and dedicated mother and grandmother who devoted her life to raising and caring for her family. She will be dearly missed by all of her family and friends.Christine was predeceased by her parents, George and Virginia Coukos; and by three brothers, Frank, Charles and Stephen Coukos.Surviving are three children, Kimberley Anderson of Sanford, Charles W. Anderson and his wife Kristen of Kingston, N.H. and Jeremy J. Teague of Sanford; and a grandson, Stone King Anderson of Kingston, N.H.There will be no services held at this time due to limitations of gatherings. At her request there will be a “small church service and a Big party” to celebrate her life at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Black Funeral Homes and Cremation Service, Sanford-Springvale.To leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.blackfuneralhomes.com.

