VENICE, Fla. – Norman Ray Cleaves, 79, passed away unexpectedly at home in Venice, Fla. on March 25, 2020. He was born in Portland on Nov. 21, 1940. Norman attended Portland High School in Portland and is a graduate of Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. He was a track athlete and won the New England High School championship in high hurdles. He went on to become a physical education teacher and track coach in Augusta for 32 years.In addition to being a devoted husband, father, and grandfather, he was an avid stamp and postcard collector and dealer. He was physically active throughout his life through tennis, volleyball and running.He is survived by his wife Claudette Cleaves of Venice, Fla.; his daughter, Kristin Klemann and son-in-law Michael; son Gary Cleaves and daughter-in-law Cecile; stepdaughter Michelle McKenna and son-in-law Joseph; grandchildren Devon Fournier and her husband Benjamin, Kelsey Phillips and her husband Brian, Ariel Beach and her husband Kyle, Casey Cleaves, Connor Klemann and Cora Klemann; sister Winona Sommer; as well as eight great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his mother Meda (Hamilton) Cleaves and father Raymond Cleaves.A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. To share a memory of Norman or to send a condolence to the family, visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.

