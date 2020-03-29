SOUTH PORTLAND – Cecile Dow Harnden passed away on March 23, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 13, 1930 in Rockland to Galon L. Dow and Lena Cottreau Dow.Ceil was treasurer of Harnden Realty, Inc. and managed apartments owned by she and her husband, but she was most proud to say she was a “homemaker”.She was an active member of the Women’s Board of the Maine Medical Center, and served as chairman of the MMC Gift Shop and Coffee Shop accumulating 12,000 volunteer hours over 20 years. She was presented the Betts Award for Volunteer of the Year in 2006, and also received the President’s Volunteer Service Award. Ceil was a member of the Osewantha Garden Club in South Portland as well as the Venice Area Garden Club in Venice, Fla., the Women’s Literary Union, the Portland Country Club, and the Cumberland Club which she redecorated in 1996. She also co-chaired the Portland Symphony Show House committee for several years.Ceil most loved spending time with her family and friends. A favorite tradition with her daughters were the annual shopping trips during the holiday season to Portsmouth, N.H. and Newburyport, Mass. Gardening, antiquing, reading, and decorating her home (and those of her children) were some of her passions.She was proud to be the family genealogist and historian, and enjoyed many hours researching, cataloging and gathering family stories.In her spare time, she and Hobie loved relaxing with a good book and a glass of chardonnay at two of their favorite places in Maine, Bug Light Park and Kettle Cove. They also loved watching sunsets from Venice Beach in Florida. She loved Maine, and enjoyed many trips with Hobie along the coast on their boat, Extra Dry. They also had many great adventures together traveling the United States and Europe.One couldn’t ask for a more loving, generous and giving person. She fiercely loved her family and friends and was always the first to offer help, putting everyone else’s needs before her own.She is predeceased by her parents; sister, Norma Liscomb and brother, Warren Dow.She is survived by her beloved husband of 70 years, Hobie Harnden; a son, James and his wife Nicola Manganello of Yarmouth, three daughters, Melanie Harnden of South Portland, Nancy McPherson and her husband Joseph of Eliot, Jane Harnden and her husband Paul Johnson of Cape Elizabeth; seven grandchildren, Katelyn Harnden, Maeve Oliver, Meghan and Lindsey Bryan, Christian, Jennifer and John McPherson; sisters-in-law, Phyllis Combs of Camp Hill, Pa. and Janet Harnden of Sarasota, Fla.; “adopted daughter”; Whitney Henry; her dear friend, Ann Merrill; and several nieces and nephews.A celebration of Ceil’s life will be held at a later date at the First Congregational Church in South Portland. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.HobbsFuneralHome.com Donations in her memory may be made to:The Susan CurtisFoundationCamp Susan Curtis1321 Washington Ave.Portland, ME 04103

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous