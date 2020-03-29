BALTIMORE, Md. – Peggy passed away unexpectedly Dec. 19, 2019. She was born in Waterville, Maine April 18, 1947. She moved to Westbrook with her mother and father, Doris and Leon Lavoie in 1955.Peggy worked as a bookkeeper, a caregiver to the elderly, on the Westbrook school board, and in many community activities.Peggy’s love was youngsters. She was instrumental getting the Westbrook Teen Center off the ground. She helped with Westbrook Together Days. One of her favorite things to do was dressing as Cat in the Hat, reading to young children and being in the local parades. She opened her home to teens and young adults, often giving them a place to live for extended periods of time. She is survived by son, Robert Dorr, grandsons, Nathaniel and Nicholas and girlfriend Kerri; son, Richard and wife, Elizabeth Dorr, grandsons, Chase and Cameron; sister, Donna Salisbury of Maryland and sister, Suzi Dube of Florida.There will be a graveside service in August at Brooklawn Cemetery in Portland. Date and time will be available on Facebook.

