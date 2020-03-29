OWLS HEAD – May Davis Grant, 91, passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Windward Gardens in Camden after a period of failing health.Born March 7, 1929, May would grow up in Portland, graduating with honors from Deering High School in 1947.In 1949, May met the love of her life and future husband, George Quinby Grant Jr. Less than a year later on Feb. 18, 1950, they would be married and make their home in Westbrook. May began her career just a year later at the former New England Telephone Company in Portland where she became their first female manager.May and George eventually made Owls Head their home in 1976 where George had been working as manager of Port Clyde Foods in Rockland. When the company was sold, they decided to buy a small country store in Owls Head, Timber Hill Market, in 1982. The plan was for May to retire and they would run the store together. It wasn’t long before George missed the can making industry, so they put the store up for sale, and she stayed with the business until it sold in 1986.May was a true pioneer, ushering in the computer age at the Telephone Company where she retired as the head of corporate computer security in 1988 after 37 years of dedicated service.She and George had enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, boating, competing in rifle and pistol competitions, traveling the U.S. twice and visiting seven countries in Europe as well as Venezuela. Even before retiring, May had a penchant for volunteerism and helping people. She was a faithful friend to numerous people in the community and beyond, both young and old. She was selfless, often putting the needs of others ahead of her own.May was an active member of Winslow-Holbrook-Merritt American Legion Post 1 in Rockland and the Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Kora Ladies Shrine and Knox County Fish & Game Association. As well, May was an honorary firefighter for the Owls Head Fire Department as their treasurer, following in her husband’s footsteps. Because of her strong faith and lack of proof of her original baptism, May was baptized in 1996 at the Thomaston Baptist Church. When her health began to decline, May “attended church” every Sunday through the various ministries on television. She firmly believed that the challenges she faced would not have been possible without the support of God, her family and loyal friends by her side. May was predeceased by her parents, Carroll Davis of Portland and Flora Hartford of Owls Head; and her loving and devoted husband of 61 years, George. She is survived by her brother, Edward “Bud” Davis of Brunswick; her niece Lynn Davis, her husband John Ragucci of Topsham and Lynn’s daughter Rebekah, her husband Mati in Israel; her nephew Lary Davis, his wife Chris and their children, Monica and Grant of Scarborough; her former sister-in-law with whom she was still very close, Phyllis “Suzie” Davis of Westbrook; her uncle, Jon Brewer of New Hampshire; and stepsister, Virginia Tetzel of Penobscot. May is also survived by numerous cousins from Canada on her mother’s side, Mavis Upshaw, Debbie Pugh and her children William Pugh and Tamra Graves, Terry Best, Troy Best and his wife Tara and their children Sierra and Asia, and Daren Best and his wife Lorraine and son Tristan. She also leaves a multitude of friends whom she also considered family.Although May would want a public service with all her friends and relatives in attendance, she would also be concerned for everyone’s safety during the present COVID-19 crisis. Therefore, a private, family-only service will be held at Burpee Carpenter and Hutchins Funeral Home in Rockland. May will be buried beside her husband, George, at Brooklawn Cemetery in Portland. A celebration of her life for everyone to attend will be held at a later date.To express condolences or participate in May’s online Book of Memories, please visit www.bchfh.com.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Owls Head Fire Department224 Ash Point Dr.Owls Head, ME 04854, orShriners Hospitalsfor Children, c/o theMidCoast Shrine Club,C/O Russell Thompson549 Flanders CornerWaldoboro, ME 04572 (Please make checks payable to:100 Million Dollar Club).

