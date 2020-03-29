PORTLAND – Phyllis E. (Petersen) Winfield, 84, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson’s Disease. Phyllis was born in Portland on July 15, 1935, the daughter of Julius and A. Mildred (Hunnewell) Petersen.She graduated from South Portland High School in 1953. She married Richard L. Foshay in September, 1954 and they had three children. She later married John R. Winfield in June, 1972, who passed away in 2003. Phyllis took work seriously and was a very dedicated employee. She worked at J Weston Walch Publisher, Milliken Tomlinson Company, J.E. Gould and American Red Cross, retiring in 2012. Laura Baker, Catherine Fox, Dawn Brooks, Norma Goupil and Bonnie Emery were friends at Red Cross who Phyllis very much enjoyed. Phyllis lived on Commonwealth Drive in Portland for over 50 years. During those years she had many friends, but those most dear to her would be Jeannie and Kym Dorr and her dear friend, Wanda Johnson, who helped Phyllis through many of life’s challenges. Also dear to Phyllis were Jane (Foshay) DeRoche and Kathleen (Foshay) Hanson, her sisters-in-law. Phyllis enjoyed many summers at the family camp on Forest Lake, gardening, traveling, socializing and later in life, traveling to the casinos with her companion, William “Bill” Cott. She also enjoyed helping her daughter, Karen, find homes for foster cats. Phyllis will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Parkinson’s and Dementia made day to day life very difficult for her and she worked hard to persevere. The family hopes that being free of this disease brings her eternal freedom and peace. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband, John Winfield; and daughter, Karen M. Foshay. She was also predeceased by two very close friends, William Cott and her lifelong friend, Vonnie Hamlin. Phyllis is survived by her son, Peter W. Foshay and his wife Lynn of South Portland and daughter, Stephanie Foshay Neuts and her husband Frank of Portland; stepchildren, Rob Winfield, Pam Rossignol, Sheila Munson, Deborah Dunn and Cheryl Bull; her grandchildren, Emily B. Gerardo, Ezben L. Gerardo and wife Sara, F. Erich Neuts, Seth W. Neuts, Matthew J. Foshay; and three great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank the staff at the Barron Center for their care of Phyllis these last two years. The family will hold a church service and gathering at Bruno’s for those that knew Phyllis once the pandemic has cleared, details will be posted in the Portland Press Herald. To view Phyllis’s guestbook or to leave an online condolence please visit, www.coastalcremationservices.com In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to either of the following groups;The Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals279 River Rd.Windham, ME 04062American Parkinson’s Disease Association135 Parkinson Ave.Staten Island, NY 10305Stevens AvenueCongregational Church790 Stevens Ave.Portland, ME 04103

