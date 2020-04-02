Selectman race taking shape
Incumbent Francis Pulsoni and David Field Jr. have filed nomination papers to run for a three-year term on the Board of Selectmen, and Roger Tracy has nomination papers pending, according to Deputy Town Clerk Angela Michie.
Nomination papers for the June 9 municipal election are due April 10.
On the Planning Board, Field, an incumbent, has papers pending to run for a three-year seat, and Victoria J. Hugo-Vidal has papers pending for a two-year term.
Town Clerk John Myers also has filed for election for another three-year term.
A three-year seat and a two-year seat are available on Budget Committee.
Town Hall remains closed to the public but papers are still available and can be filed by regular mail. Papers are due by 4:30 p.m. April 10, in Myers’ office, 185 Portland Road, Buxton, 04093-6532.
Myers can be reached at 929-6171 or email [email protected]
