April 5, 1995

Westbrook Community Hospital, in the midst of an expansion and a fund drive to pay for it, is the latest institution to experience the generosity of Richard E. Dyke of Windham. The hospital said a “sizeable” donation from Dyke has helped put the fund drive at $300,000. The hospital’s $1.3 million project will expand emergency services, lab services and operating room. Dyke grew up in a poor family in Wilton. But he worked hard to get his education, eventually putting his shrewd sense for a deal to use, owning 47 companies over the years. The products that Dyke’s companies produce are varied, including assault weapons, candles, security devices and marble bathtubs. He also owns a hotel complex in Antigua, West Indies.

The City Council on Monday gave final passage the Acadia-Glassworld Tax Financing District and the Westbrook Environmental Improvement Corp. Thus, they and Mayor Kenneth Lefebvre are leading the city on a new path for dealing with wetlands, taking advantage of federal guidelines that still are in the formative stage.

The Gorham High School Chamber Singers are halfway to Washington, D.C. They have raised $7,000 of the $13,000 needed for an upcoming four-day trip to the Heritage Festival of Gold, in which Gorham’s 32 singers will be among 40 groups taking part in workshops, rehearsals and competition.

The national Domino’s Pizza chain is planning to locate in Gorham at 621 Main St. Most of the firm’s business is home delivery. The Route 25 location was selected for Gorham and Westbrook access. Also in Gorham, a new veterinary practice is closer to opening. Veterinarians Linda Mulski and Thomas Neidermeyer have received a special exception from the town Planning Board to open a practice at the old Johnson Farm, 47 County Road.

April 5, 2005

New Westbrook resident Lavinia Gelineau, whose husband, Chris, was killed April 20, 2004, in Iraq, was murdered last week in her home by her father. Nicolae Onitiu, 51, then took his own life. State Police spokesman Steve McCausland said authorities believe the murder and suicide took place sometime late Thursday night or early Friday morning. Police Chief Paul McCarthy said it was the first homicide in the city since October 2000. Gelineau had worked since August at STRIVE, a nonprofit in South Portland. The staff had planned a party for her that day because it was her last day of work before she headed to the University of Southern Maine to become a French teacher. She never showed up at work.

Westbrook elementary school students will be outside enjoying spring weather tomorrow morning by taking a 1-mile walk to raise awareness of the Lymphoma and Leukemia Society’s efforts to fund a cure. The idea comes from Timothy Walker, director of student services. He’ll be running this month’s Boston Marathon in honor of Brittany Dahms, a Westbrook High School senior who has been battling leukemia for a year. Walker hopes to raise $1,000 for each mile of the marathon for the society.

The Gorham High School Band, directed by Raymond Mathieu, will be headed on a road trip to Washington, D.C., April 14, to represent Maine in the National Festival of States. The band will play at the Soldiers’ and Airmen’s Home and at the World War II Memorial on April 16, and at and the Lincoln Memorial the next day. In honor of the 150th birthday of legendary bandleader and composer John Phillips Sousa, the Gorham band will play four marches in their Washington appearances.

