ALFRED – Glenn Malcolm Carter, 84, of Alfred, Maine, formerly of Somerset, Mass., died peacefully Monday evening, March 30, 2020, at Pinnacle of Sanford following a period of failing health.Glenn was born on September 30, 1935, in Bath, Maine, the middle child of three born to parents Harold and Inez Carter. Glenn was a graduate of Bath High School, where he was a business student and played on the baseball team. Upon his graduation, he joined the U.S. Navy, serving as chief petty officer – pipe fitter for 20 years in places such as Guantanamo Bay, Cuba and Newport, R.I. He married his wife Lydia and soon had a family with three children.After serving in the Navy, his family moved to Somerset, Mass., where they lived for over 20 years while he was employed at General Dynamics in North Kingstown, R.I., as a supervisory welder constructing Trident military submarines.He and his wife of over 61 years decided to move back to Maine where they grew up and resided in Alfred, since the early 2000s.Glenn enjoyed hobbies such as being a locksmith and collecting coins. He was a loving father and grandfather with a great sense of humor.Glenn is predeceased by his son, Michael Carter, and his sister, Penny Hass. He is survived by: his wife Lydia; his sister Claudia Williams of Venice, Fla.; daughter Melissa Leen and her husband Frank of Corinna, Maine; daughter Glenna Hoyle and her husband James of Hyattsville, Md.; and grandchildren, Jonathan and Justin Drapeau, and Jeremy and Brittany Hoyle.A private memorial service with military honors will be held with family and friends.To share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Glenn’s Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.comArrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, Kennebunk, Maine. www.bibbermemorial.com.

