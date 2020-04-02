PORTLAND – It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Richard W. Cousins on Monday, March 30, 2020, at his home in Portland after a long battle with cancer. Rick, 62, was born in Portland, grew up in South Portland and graduated from South Portland High School in 1975.Rick was predeceased by his father, Richard E. Cousins of South Portland, Maine.Left to cherish his memory, Rick is survived by his mother, Eleanor (Ryan) Cousins of South Portland, brother, David Cousins and his wife, Jean of Cape Elizabeth, niece, Dayna M. Cousins of Watertown, Mass., nephew, Jackson R. Cousins of Portland and longtime and close friend, Tamara Anderson of Portland.Rick worked at DiMillo’s for 30 years. He was an icon at the restaurant. Due to his illness, he most recently worked the front desk and would regale all with his stories of the crazy things tourists asked. One of his favorites was when people asked how close they were to the water. Once you were a friend, you were always a friend. He loved to entertain especially any themed holidays and if there was not one, he would make it up. He was quick-witted, smart and made everyone laugh all the time. He enjoyed life. He had a very strong connection with his friends and his community.He was an amazing chef and almost replicated the green beans from Empire Kitchen (kind of a life’s mission). Along with being a lifelong Democrat, he was an Irishman to the core. He loved traditions, holidays and entertaining. In recent weeks he was well enough to host an amazing Irish feast for his friends. He loved entertaining topside and worked tirelessly on all the plants and flowers. He would do anything for his friends and was always the first person to send a sympathy card or thank you note. The house was always appropriately decorated.He loved sports whether it was Michigan State or any of his beloved New England teams: Patriots, Red Sox, Celtics, and Bruins. He was a season ticket holder for the Patriots and made all the home games and traveled to many away games.Animals were always drawn to Rick. Newman, Ernie, JoJo, and Bowie miss him terribly. Not always remembering all their names, he called them collectively the Melvins. I am hopeful Rick is spending time at the rainbow bridge with our beloved Oskar and Max.He survived kidney cancer in 2005, but it came back with a vengeance in 2015. He endured drug trials and too many treatments to count, but still made it to most of the Patriots games. For the last five years, he battled the disease. After having a great last three months, he lost his battle suddenly on Monday morning passing peacefully in his sleep.A celebration of Rick’s life will be at a time and date yet to be determined.Arrangements entrusted to Hobbs Funeral Home, South Portland. Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Animal Refuge League217 Landing RdWestbrook, ME 04092

