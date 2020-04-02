Heroic action saves teen

Alex Dewitt, a Westbrook firefighter/paramedic, saved a 13-year-old boy who had fallen through ice in Standish.

Dewitt was serving with a Standish ambulance crew on their way back from Maine Medical Center in Portland when they were dispatched to assist two teenage boys at a Standish pond. A deputy sheriff was able to reach and pull a 14-year-old boy from the frigid water, but the other boy was too distant to reach and there was no time to wait for a cold water rescue team, according to a posting on the Westbrook Fire Department’s Facebook page.

Dewitt plunged in and swam out to save him.

“With so much happening in the news it was easy to miss an act of valor,” the posting said.

Post 62 officer nominations

Nominations for officers at American Legion Post 62 will be handled by email, post spokesman Dennis Marrotte said Monday. Installation of officers likely will be delayed to fall.

In addition, the post has not yet received any communication from the city about status of the Memorial Day parade, he said.

Historical Society closed

Mike Sanphy, president of Westbrook Historical Society, said Monday programs and meetings have been postponed until further notice.

The society is located at the Westbrook Community Center, which is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

