The Gorham Train Station, seen here looking down Elm Street, circa 1906, served the Portland and Rochester Line that went to Rochester, New Hampshire. The old station building is now a Sebago Brewing Company Brewpub. Courtesy of Gorham Historical Society

In commemoration of Maine’s bicentennial this year, the American Journal is featuring historical highlights from our communities’ past 200 years. This feature can be found in print and online every other week

 

filed under:
American Journal community, bicentennial, gorham maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles